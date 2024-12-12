Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi KC move to second place with win over Telugu Titans

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 : Dabang Delhi KC clinched a crucial victory against Telugu Titans, winning 33-27 at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Stadium on Thursday in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 match.

As a result, they now move to second place on the points table. Riding on Naveen Kumar's Super 10 and Ashu Malik's 9 points, Dabang Delhi KC won the match in a tightly fought contest that held a lot of significance for the playoffs race.

The two teams got off the blocks quickly with Vijay Malik getting the first points on the board for Telugu Titans. Pawan Sehrawat didn't waste much time and made his presence felt on his return to the mat, giving his side a good start on the attacking front. For Dabang Delhi KC, Ashu Malik set the tone with a two-point raid as the teams traded blows in the opening exchanges, as per a press release from PKL.

Naveen Kumar also contributed for Dabang Delhi KC, making it an intriguing contest with both sides going toe-to-toe. In a Do-or-Die Raid, Vijay Malik bagged a two-point raid to put pressure on the opposition. Afterwards, Mohit completed the job, inflicting an all-out on Dabang Delhi K.C. to give his side an invaluable lead.

The duo of Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik kept Dabang Delhi KC in the game, closing the gap for their side. At the end of a competitive first half though, it was Telugu Titans that held onto a four-point lead with the scoreline at 17-13.

Dabang Delhi KC came out strong in the second half and completed an all out of their own and levelled the score at 18 points apiece. Telugu Titans sprung back into action with Pawan Sehrawat and Vijay Malik, regaining a five-point lead in quick time. There were only two points separating the two sides going into the final phase of the game, with Telugu Titans leading 24-22.

Praful Zaware bagged a couple of crucial points to keep Telugu Titans at par with the opposition. However, Dabang Delhi KC got some momentum at the right time as the Naveen Express completed his Super 10, to give his side a four-point lead with under three minutes to go. That proved to be the final blow for the Telugu Titans, who succumbed to a 33-27 defeat.

Despite the loss, Pawan Sehrawat and his side are still in the hunt for the playoffs. However, the result does mean the end of the road for Gujarat Giants this season, who become the first side to officially be eliminated from the playoff race.

The schedule for the PKL Season 11 match on Friday, December 13:

Match 1 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates - 8 pm

Match 2 - Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - 9 pm.

