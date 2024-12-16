Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi KC reach playoffs with 22-point win over Bengal Warriorz

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Dabang Delhi KC emphatically secured their spot in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 playoffs with a commanding 47-25 victory over Bengal Warriorz at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex on Monday.

A stellar performance by star raider Ashu Malik, who scored 17 points, powered Joginder Narwal's side to a crucial win, making them the second team to secure a place in the top six.

With this victory, Dabang Delhi KC achieved the distinction of becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs in six consecutive seasons. They also equalled the record for the longest unbeaten streak in a single PKL season, going 13 matches without a loss, according to a PKL press release.

The Bengal Warriorz, led by Sultan Fazel Atrachali, displayed commendable defensive efforts against Dabang Delhi KC's raiders. However, Ashu Malik was unstoppable, capitalising on an error by Nitesh Kumar to open his account and adding to his tally with a bonus and touchpoints on separate occasions, giving his team an early lead.

Siddhesh Tatkare managed to momentarily halt Malik with a decisive dash, while Naveen Kumar also added to the scoreboard with a successful raid against Mayur Kadam. Fazel Atrachali, showing his experience, executed a perfect dash to return to the game.

In a crucial 'Do-Or-Die' raid, Ashu Malik delivered a sensational Super Raid, taking out all but one Bengal Warriorz player. Mayur Kadam, Pranay Rane, Nitesh Kumar, and Fazel Atrachali were left off the mat.

Shortly after, Yogesh tackled Aditya Shinde, inflicting the first all-out of the match on the Bengal Warriorz. From this point, Dabang Delhi KC dominated, with Malik completing his Super 10 within just 16 minutes. By halftime, Dabang Delhi KC led decisively with a score of 26-9.

The second half began with another all-out inflicted on the Bengal Warriorz, maintaining the match's dominant template. Although Nitesh Kumar momentarily brought hope by tackling Ashu Malik, it was short-lived.

Dabang Delhi KC cruised to victory, with Ashu Malik leading the raiding unit and Yogesh shining in defence, completing his High 5 with a crucial tackle on Pranay Rane during a Do-Or-Die raid. The final scoreline reflected Delhi's dominance, with a massive 22-point margin, eliminating Bengal Warriorz from playoff contention.

PKL Season 11 Schedule for Tuesday, December 16:

Match 1 - Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas - 8 pm

Match 2 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls - 9 pm

