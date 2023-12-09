Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers register 38-32 win over Bengaluru Bulls, hand them fourth successive loss

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 : Haryana Steelers produced a clinical performance to register a 38-32 victory over the Bengaluru Bulls at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Vinay (8 points) and Siddharth Desai (7 points) were the stars for the Steelers as the Bulls faced their fourth consecutive loss this season, as per a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) press release.

Bharat pulled off a 'SUPER RAID' and took out Siddharth Desai, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal and Mohit in the first minute of the match as the Bulls raced away with a 5-0 lead. However, Vinay picked up a few raid points and Jaideep Dahiya carried out a 'SUPER TACKLE' on Bharat to help the Steelers clinch the lead at 8-6 in the 7th minute. Soon after, the Steelers inflicted an 'ALL OUT' and took a massive lead at 12-6.

The Steelers continued to put relentless pressure on the Bulls and stayed in complete control of the game at 15-7 in the 11th minute. Vinay kept picking up raid points as the Steelers kept forging ahead. Siddharth Desai effected a double-point raid and helped his team inflict another 'ALL OUT' in the 18th minute. The Steelers went into the break leading at 26-13.

The Bulls tackled Vinay in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Steelers still held a comfortable lead at 29-15 in the 24th minute. The home side inflicted an 'ALL OUT' in the 31st minute, however, the Haryana side continued to dominate the scoreline at 31-24. The home side tried to forge a comeback through the efforts of defenders Saurabh Nandal and Parteek, but the Steelers also kept scoring points in tandem. The Haryana side ensured that they stayed in the lead for the rest of the game and eventually walked off the mat as the winners of the match.

The schedule for the PKL Season 10 matches on Sunday:

Game 1: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas - 8 pm

Game 2: Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers - 9 pm.

