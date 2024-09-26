Pro Kabaddi League season 11 set for grand launch on Oct 18

New Delhi [India], September 26 : As Kabaddi continues to solidify its place among India's most-watched sports, this year's Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will kick off on October 18, 2024.

Many celebrities such as Riteish Deshmukh, Sudeep Kichcha, Alia Bhatt, Bhuvan Bam, and cricket stars KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya can appear.

At the forefront of this celebrity ensemble are PKL's brand ambassadors, Riteish Deshmukh and Sudeep Kichcha. Riteish, a Bollywood actor from Maharashtra, brings both a national and regional appeal that connects with fans across the country.

Meanwhile, Sudeep Kichcha, a towering figure in Kannada cinema, will be instrumental in galvanizing the passionate fanbase in Karnataka, as per a press release by PKL.

Adding to the star-studded lineup are Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and digital sensation Bhuvan Bam. Alia Bhatt, with her mass appeal and influence, is set to inspire younger generations to engage with Kabaddi. Bhuvan Bam, a trailblazer in the digital space, will bridge the gap between traditional sports fans and the digital-first audience through unique content collaborations.

In a fusion of two of India's greatest passionscricket and Kabaddisome of the country's top cricketers have come on board to support the league. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya will be seen in PKL promotions, drawing parallels between the athleticism, courage & determination that bind Kabaddi and cricket together.

This time around, PKL will be returning to a three-city format. The 2024 edition will commence at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9. It will then move to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg, starting on November 10 and ending on December 1.

The third leg will begin at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 3 to December 24. With star players such as Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, and Fazel Atrachali set to dominate the mat, and with the blend of celebrity and cricket talent putting their support behind the league, Kabaddi will surely capture the attention of both die-hard fans and new viewers alike.

As per a press release by PKL, the season opener will see a thrilling face-off between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls, setting the stage for a high-octane season. The second match of the night promises more fireworks, as U Mumba locks horns with the dynamic Dabang Delhi KC

