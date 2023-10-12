Pro Kabaddi League unveil their new logo for season 10

The Pro Kabaddi League revealed a special logo for the milestone tenth season ahead of the Player Auction in Mumbai. India's Most Innovative Dance Crew - the Illuminati Dance Crew produced an exciting performance to reveal the PKL Season 10 logo at the PKL Season 10 Player Auction Hall. The Illuminati Dance Crew creates an alternate reality right before your eyes with a combination of dance and technology.

The dance crew showcased some of the key moments in PKL's nine-year journey through a quick visual representation before revealing the special logo on the big screen. The new logo consists of the number 10 to signify 10 seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction is was held from 9-10 October 2023 in Mumbai. The landmark tenth season is set to begin from 02nd December 2023.