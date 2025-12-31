Pro Wrestling League player auctions to be held on Jan 3; organisers unveil six franchises

New Delhi, Dec 31 The organisers of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) have announced that player auctions will be held on January 3. The league has also revealed the names of the six franchises that will compete in PWL 2026, returning to action after a six-year hiatus.

The fifth season of PWL 2026 will run from January 15 to February 1, 2026, and is expected to showcase elite Indian and international talent competing in a fast-paced, high-intensity format.

The six franchises set to compete in the upcoming season five are Haryana Thunders, Tigers of Mumbai Dangals, Punjab Royals, Maharashtra Kesari, Delhi Dangal Warriors, and UP Dominators. Together, they represent some of India’s most prominent wrestling regions, reinforcing PWL’s national footprint and its team-based competitive model.

The player auction on Saturday is expected to be a major focal point in the lead-up to the season, with over 300 professional wrestlers from more than 20 countries set to be auctioned off.

The auction pool features Olympic and World Championship medallists, along with a strong contingent of Indian men and women wrestlers, underscoring the league’s international reach and depth of competition.

Akhil Gupta, CEO, Pro Wrestling League, said, "PWL 2026 marks an important phase in PWL’s evolution. With the teams now confirmed and the player auctions set to take place, we are laying the foundation for a competitive, transparent, and athlete-centric season. The response from wrestlers across the world has been extremely encouraging, and we look forward to a high-quality auction process."

With its refreshed identity and reimagined competitive structure, beginning with the January 3 auction, the league aims to usher in a new chapter for professional wrestling in India, combining world-class competition with renewed fan engagement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor