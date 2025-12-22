Pro Wrestling League unveils Logo ahead of fifth season

New Delhi, Dec 22 The Pro Wrestling League (PWL), sanctioned by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), unveiled its new official logo ahead of the fifth season, signalling the league’s revival after a seven-year hiatus.

The Pro Wrestling League is scheduled to return in January 2026, featuring top Indian and international wrestlers, promising high-intensity competition and a commercially viable framework designed to support the sport’s growth.

The newly launched logo is a modern, dynamic emblem inspired by the traditional red-and-blue wrestling mat, symbolising strength, balance and competitive spirit. The logo represents a complete reset for the Pro Wrestling League, which has undergone a significant structural and operational overhaul under its new ownership and management.

PWL’s renewed mission is to create a world-class professional platform for wrestlers by bridging the gap between grassroots akhadas and the global competitive stage. The league aims to provide structured opportunities, international exposure and a professionally managed environment for athletes, while contributing to the long-term growth and credibility of wrestling in India.

The revitalised vision is being implemented in close collaboration with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), ensuring the league operates in line with national regulations and governance standards. The collaboration is expected to strengthen the pathway for emerging wrestlers to progress from traditional training systems to the national and international spotlight.

The league is now being operated under the ownership and management of ONO Media, led by partners Akhil Gupta and Dayaan Farooqui. The new management has moved away from previous frameworks to build a transparent, athlete-first ecosystem focused on professionalism, integrity and long-term sustainability within Indian wrestling.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhil Gupta, CEO, Pro Wrestling League, said, “The new logo reflects our vision for the future of the Pro Wrestling League — modern, aggressive and world-class. More importantly, it represents a clean slate. We are building a league that honours the sport and its athletes through transparency, professionalism and long-term commitment. The past is behind us, and the focus is firmly on creating a sustainable ecosystem for Indian wrestling.”

“This logo launch marks the beginning of a new era for the Pro Wrestling League. The identity represents trust, opportunity, and ambition. As we prepare for our return after seven years, our priority is firmly on placing athletes at the center of the ecosystem and delivering a league that wrestlers, fans, and stakeholders can truly believe in,” added Dayaan Farooqui, Chairman, Pro Wrestling League.

With its new identity and reimagined structure, PWL aims to usher in a new era for professional wrestling in India.

