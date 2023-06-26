"Protesting wrestlers wouldn't had have any problem if...": Ashok Dhyanchand

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 : Ashok Dhyanchand, the son of India's greatest-ever hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, has flagged the need for an organisation to support athletes, who are fighting for justice or are financially deprived.

Speaking to ANI, Ashok Dhyanchand, a former professional hockey player himself, said, "The Arjuna Awardee organization was founded for this purpose. However, after some time, it ceased to exist. Had that organisation been in existence still, our wrestlers, who are waging a protest (seeking the arrest and dismissal of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment), would not have faced any problems (in their quest for 'justice')."

He added, "A grave injustice had been done to our wrestlers because of which they sat on a dharna. If they had the solid support of an organisation, I would have been the first to extend a helping hand."

Ashok Dhyanchand added, "In light of the wrestlers' protest and the injustice done to them, an effort is afoot to bring athletes across sporting disciplines under a Sportspersons' Welfare Forum. Former Olympic and Asiad players have pledged to cooperate in running this foundation."

Speaking to ANI, Dr Kanishk Pandey, the founder of the Arjuna Awardee organisation, said, "The founders of this organisation have voiced hope that it will help the athletes flag their concerns and grievances to the government."

He added, "We will work to convey the concerns of our sportspersons, especially those financially deprived, to the government."

