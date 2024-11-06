PT Usha confirms dates for the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand

New Delhi [India], November 6 : PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), has confirmed the dates for the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand. In an official letter to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, she highlighted the event's significance and the IOA's commitment to ensuring its success.

Despite the indefinite postponement of the IOA's Special General Meeting, originally set for October 25, 2025, PT Usha assured the Chief Minister that the IOA remains fully committed to the National Games. She emphasised that internal IOA matters would not affect the planning and execution of this key event.

The IOA has approved the proposed dates for the National Games, from January 28 to February 14, 2025. However, PT Usha noted a scheduling clash with the Asian Winter Games, which will be held in Harbin, China, from February 7 to February 14, 2025. As India will be sending a large contingent to the Asian Winter Games, she highlighted the need to adjust the National Games schedule to prevent any overlap.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the National Games, the IOA has established a Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) and other key committees dedicated to supporting preparations. The commitment of these committees is directed towards delivering an exceptional event in Uttarakhand.

PT Usha's letter underscores the IOA's dedication to promoting sports development in India and hosting the National Games without disruptions. The successful organisation of the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand remains a priority, reflecting the IOA's commitment to fostering a strong sports culture in the country.

The National Games are expected to bring together athletes from across the nation, showcasing their talents and contributing to the growth of Indian sports. With the IOA's proactive steps and the cooperation of the Uttarakhand government, the upcoming National Games are set to be a landmark event in the Indian sports calendar.

