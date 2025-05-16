Punjab FC receive direct ‘Premier 1’ license without any sanctions for 2025-26 season

Mohali, May 16 Punjab FC received a ‘Premier 1’ Club Licence for the 2025-26 season from the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the only club in the country to receive it without any sanctions.

The decision was made by the Club Licensing Committee of the AIFF after conclusion of the evaluation process. The committee reviewed comprehensive reports and documentation before finalising the decisions, after receiving applications from 15 clubs. Punjab FC were the only club to receive the ‘Premier 1’ Licence without any sanctions for the 2024-25 season.

Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 champion and League Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC, Kolkata giant East Bengal, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC have received a license with sanctions due to minor non-fulfilment of B criteria.

"This is a proud moment for everyone at Punjab FC. This recognition is proof to our commitment to operational excellence, transparency, and upholding the highest standards in club management. From our youth development structure to our first-team operations, we’ve always strived to set benchmarks for professionalism and integrity. This not only validates our efforts but also motivates us to continue pushing the standards of Punjab FC and Indian football forward," technical director of Punjab FC Nikolaos Topoliatis said.

Punjab FC finished tenth in the Indian Super League season with 28 points and reached the quarterfinals of the Kalinga Super Cup. The youth teams of the club have continued their dominance in youth football this season, winning the recently concluded AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League beating Jamshedpur FC in dominant fashion.

They also defended the Dream Sports Championships, easing past Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Sub Junior (U-15) side currently leads their respective group in the final round of the AIFF Sub Junior League.

Meanwhile, I League champion Churchill Brothers FC Goa, which was promoted to the ISL for next season. along with Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, and Inter Kashi, did not get the license

The AIFF said the clubs whose applications have been rejected have the right to either appeal the decision, or request an exemption to participate in the National Club Competitions, as per applicable licensing regulations.

The Indian Club Licensing system is pivotal in maintaining the quality, professionalism, and infrastructure of football clubs in India. It is an annual process wherein clubs acquire the necessary license to partake in AFC and National club competitions for each season. These licenses are categorised into ‘Premier 1’ for Indian Super League clubs and ‘Premier 2’ for I-League clubs.

AIFF Club licensing Premier 1 results for 2025-26 season -

License Granted without sanctions: Punjab FC

License Granted with sanctions: Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC, and East Bengal FC.

License rejected: Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Churchill Brothers FC Goa and Inter Kashi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor