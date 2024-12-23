PV Sindhu Gets Married to Venkata Datta Sai In Udaipur; First Pic Out

Badminton champion PV Sindhu tied the knot with Venkata Datta Sai in a traditional Telugu ceremony on the morning of Sunday, December 22, in Udaipur. The couple, surrounded by close family and friends, celebrated the auspicious occasion amidst the picturesque surroundings of the city. Although official photos have not been released, several glimpses from the event have emerged on social media, bringing joy to fans and well-wishers.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, offered his blessings to the newlyweds by sharing a picture from the ceremony on social media. PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai are set to host a reception in Sindhu's hometown of Hyderabad on December 24, where they will celebrate their union with a larger circle of family and friends.

Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead.@Pvsindhu1pic.twitter.com/hjMwr5m76y — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) December 23, 2024

The wedding celebrations kicked off on December 20 with a lively Sangeet ceremony, followed by Haldi, Pellikuthuru, and Mehendi rituals the next day. For the main event, PV Sindhu looked stunning in a cream-colored saree, radiating elegance, while her groom, Venkata Datta Sai, complemented her in a matching cream sherwani.

Who is Venkata Datta Sai?

Venkata Datta Sai, the groom, is a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur and serves as the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies. Known for his reserved nature, Datta Sai has kept a low profile in the public sphere but has recently garnered attention following his wedding announcement to badminton champion PV Sindhu.



