PV Sindhu withdraws from remaining BWF Tour Events in 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Two-time Olympic medallist and global badminton icon PV Sindhu has announced her withdrawal from all remaining Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour events in 2025 to focus on full recovery from a foot injury.

According to a statement released on Monday, the decision was taken after detailed consultations with her support staff and renowned sports medicine specialist Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, following a comprehensive assessment of her rehabilitation and recovery process.

Sindhu sustained a foot injury ahead of the European leg of the season, which, despite significant improvement, continues to require careful management to ensure long-term fitness and performance. With guidance from her medical and performance teams, it was agreed that prioritising complete recovery over short-term competition is the best way forward.

While stepping away from the remainder of the 2025 calendar was not an easy choice, Sindhu has already begun a structured rehabilitation and training programme under close supervision. Her regimen focuses on physical conditioning, recovery protocols, and gradual reintroduction to on-court training, with the singular aim of returning to peak performance.

Sindhu expressed her deep gratitude for the support and encouragement she continues to receive from fans, well-wishers, and the sporting fraternity. She also shared that she is eagerly looking forward to stepping back on the court around January 2026, channelling all her focus into recovery and preparation for the next phase of her career.

Her team emphasised that this break, while temporary, will only strengthen her resolve and readiness for future challenges, including key tournaments in the lead-up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

