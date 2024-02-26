PVL Season 3: Bengaluru Torpedoes win revenge battle, end Ahmedabad Defenders' winning streak

Chennai, Feb 26 Bengaluru Torpedoes ended the Ahmedabad Defenders' winning streak on Monday, beating the defending Champions 17-15, 15-13, 15-13 in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, here on Monday.

Bengaluru outmanoeuvred Muthusamy's strategy, and as the middle blocker, Mujeeb blocked Nandha's pipe attack. Sethu's aggressive serves tested the Defenders, but Max Senica's spikes kept the defending Champions in play. Srajan Shetty and Paulo Lamounier became involved in torpedoe attacks, while Ahmedabad made a couple of unforced errors to lose their first set of the season so far.

Ahmedabad felt the pressure with Bengaluru's relentless attacks. Player of the Match Thomas Heptinstall and Pankaj Sharma's play from the outside lines disarmed Bengaluru and kept Nandha relatively quieter.

But the Ahmedabad attacker ended his silence with explosive serves and brought his side back to the game. Heptinstall's lightning serves stunned Ahmedabad as the Torpedoes took control.

Ahmedabad changed tactics and brought in Shon T. John. But there was no stopping Heptinstall on the night, who kept hammering powerful spikes. Ahmedabad created a chance for a comeback with Nandha and Muthu contributing in defence. As the battle heated up on the court, substitute setter Vyshak Renjith scored a super serve and the Torpedoes picked a stunning victory.

