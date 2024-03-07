Quetta Gladiators Usman Tariq reported for a suspect bowling action

Lahore, March 7 Quetta Gladiators' mystery spinner Usman Tariq has been reported for a suspected bowling action during the Gladiators' game against Karachi Kings on Wednesday.

However, Tariq was granted permission to continue bowling in the match until a comprehensive bowling action test could be arranged at a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)-approved facility. Any further reports during the PSL could result in him being sidelined from bowling altogether.

Tariq's debut season in the PSL had been nothing short of remarkable. His unique approach to spin bowling, characterized by a near-complete halt in his delivery stride and a slinging, side-arm action, had caught the attention of fans and experts alike. Despite his unconventional technique, Tariq had proven his worth with an impressive economy rate, conceding runs at a mere 5.73 in the three matches he had played.

For the Quetta Gladiators, Tariq's emergence provided a refreshing addition to their lineup. Despite boasting spin sensation Abrar Ahmed, the team management opted to field Tariq in three crucial matches, a decision that seemed to pay off as they secured four victories and suffered only two defeats, positioning themselves on the brink of a playoff spot for the first time in five years.

