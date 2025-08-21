Rahane predicts Gill and Abhishek to open the batting for India in Asia Cup

New Delhi, Aug 21 With Shubman Gill returning to the squad for the 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup, the focus has shifted to what would be India’s opening combination for the tournament. Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane feels that in his opinion, Gill and Abhishek Sharma are likely to open the batting.

On a personal note, Rahane said he would like Sanju Samson to retain his position as the opener. Gill’s return to the India T20I team as the vice-captain means that Samson may be relegated to the back-up opening role. In that case, Jitesh Sharma might slot in the middle-order and take up keeping duties.

“As a team, I think they have a very good problem to solve for the opening pair. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have done really well in that slot. But Shubman is back in the team. I'm sure he is most likely to open with Abhishek Sharma.”

“Personally, I would like to see Sanju Samson in the team because he has done really well - a very confident guy, very good team man, and I feel that is a very important thing. Sanju is a great team man, but that's a very good problem to have for the team management.”

“My opinion is that Sanju Samson will sit out. Though, as I said, I would like him to play and see in the playing eleven. But Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for the team,” said Rahane on his YouTube channel on Thursday.

Rahane also expressed that the eleventh player will be dependent on the conditions on offer in Dubai, the venue where India will play Group A games against the UAE and Pakistan. “Eleventh player will be depending on the wicket, because we are playing in Dubai, and depending on the wicket and conditions, it will be either Varun Chakaravarthy or Harshit Rana.”

“But if India wants to go with an extra batter who can bowl, then Shivam Dube is an option, who can give you those 2-3 overs probably. If Hardik Pandya is going to bowl 4 overs, then you don't want to go with an extra batter. Going with an extra bowler will really help the Indian team. But that's a good problem to have. Depending on the conditions, they have plenty of options who can fill that slot.”

Rahane signed off by expressing his view on the omission of Shreyas Iyer from the Asia Cup squad. “There is a lot of talk about Shreyas' omission from the Asia Cup team. I am sure he must be really disappointed considering the IPL he had, which was fantastic and also in 50-over domestic matches he has played, he has done really well in whatever opportunities he has got.”

“I can completely understand from the team management’s point of view that they can only pick 15 players and have to see the balance of the team. The only thing I want to see and know that if proper communication from selectors and team management with Shreyas Iyer is there.”

“He is an important member of the team, and I am sure that in the coming years or the future, he is going to be part of the T20 format as well. So, the communication is the key from the selectors to Shreyas Iyer,” he concluded.

