Raina vs Dhawan on cards in Legend 90 League opener on Feb 6

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 1 Former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan will face off each other when Chhattisgarh Warriors lock horns with Delhi Royals in the blockbuster opening match of the upcoming Legend 90 League in Raipur on Feburary 6. The opening match promises a thrilling encounter as seasoned stars reunite to rekindle their on-field rivalries. The match will witness former Indian cricket stalwarts Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan going head-to-head, marking the beginning of an action-packed tournament.

Following the opener, Rajasthan Kings will take on Dubai Giants in the second match on February 7, with Gujarat Samp Army facing Big Boys later the same day.

The weekend is set to deliver high-octane action as teams including Delhi Royals, Rajasthan Kings, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Dubai Giants, Big Boys, and Gujarat Samp Army battle for supremacy. Meanwhile, Haryana Gladiators will begin their campaign on February 11 against Dubai Giants.

Speaking on the full schedule of the League, Shivain Sharma, Director of the Legend 90 League, said, "We are thrilled to see legends like Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh compete once again, reigniting old friendships and creating new memories for fans. This tournament is not just about nostalgia but also about giving cricket lovers a spectacle to remember."

The Chhattisgarh Warriors boast marquee players like Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, and Ambati Rayudu, while Delhi Royals have Shikhar Dhawan alongside Ross Taylor. Haryana Gladiators will have Harbhajan Singh at the helm, and former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will represent Rajasthan Kings. Also, former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will play for Dubai Giants.

With double-header matches scheduled on most days, the tournament will build momentum toward the Qualifier on February 17 before culminating in the grand finale on February 18.

Full squads:

Dubai Giants

Shakib Al Hasan, Thisara Perera, Kennar Lewis, Kevin O'Brien, Brendan Taylor, Liam Plunkett, Dwayne Smith, H. Masakadza, Richard Levi, Luke Fletcher, Rahul Yadav, Christopher M, Sid Trivedi, S. Prasanna.

Chhasttisgarh Warriors

Siddarth Kaul, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Kevon Cooper, Suresh Raina, Vishal Kushwaha, Martin Guptill, Abhishek Sakuja, Ambati Rayudu, Amit Verma, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Amit Mishra, Rishi Dhawan, Kalim Khan, Unmukt Chand, Manoj Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Colin de Grandhomme.

Haryana Gladiators

Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Abu Nechim, Anureet Singh, Imran Khan, Asela Gunaratne, Ishank Jaggi, Harbhajan Singh, Nagendra Chaudhary, Rikki Clarke, Peter Trego, Chadwick Walton, Manan Sharma.

Gujarat Samp Army

Yusuf Pathan, Moeen Ali, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Tiwary, Kesrick Williams, Jesal Karia, Miguel Cummins, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammad Ashraful, William Perkins, Navin Stewart, Abhishek, Chaturanga De Silva, Mausif Khan

Big Boys squad

Matt Prior, Ishan Malhotra, Monu Kumar, Chirag Gandhi, Tamim Iqbal, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Herschelle Gibbs, Upul Tharanga, Abdur Razzak, Shannon Gabriel, Varun Aaron, Niel Broom, Karamveer Singh, Robin Bist, Naman Sharma, Kapil Rana, Vinod Chanwariya

Delhi Royals

Shikhar Dhawan, Lendl Simmons, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Perera, Sahard Lumba, Bipul Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Rayad Emrit, Ross Taylor, Jerome Taylor, Sumit Narwal, Parvinder Awana

Rajasthan Kings

Dwayne Bravo, Anki Rajpoot, Phil Mustard, Shahbaz Nadeem, Faiz Fazal, Shadab Jakati, Jaskaran Malhotra, Imran Tahir, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Rajesh Bishnoi, Corey Anderson, Pankaj Rao, Samiullah Shinwari, Rajat Singh, Ashley Nurse, Dawlat Zadran, Manpreet Gony

