Rajasthan Royals' clash with MI to be a 'Pink Promise' match

Jaipur, April 23 Rajasthan Royals have officially announced that their much-anticipated clash with Mumbai Indians on May 1 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will be the #PinkPromise Match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. It will be a marquee fixture that highlights the franchise’s enduring commitment to women-

Building on the momentum of last year’s success, the Royals will once again take the field with purpose, donning a special all-pink jersey that symbolises solidarity with women changemakers. But this initiative goes far beyond - it’s a testament to how cricket can drive change beyond the boundary.

This year, reaffirming their ongoing commitment, the Royals will once again light up six homes in the Sambhar region with solar power for every six struck during the match. Taking the impact further, ₹100 from every May 1 ticket will support women-led development projects in rural Rajasthan.

Additionally, proceeds from the specially designed "Pink Promise" jersey sale will go toward the Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF), the social equity arm of the franchise.

In 2024, the "Pink Promise" campaign illuminated 260 homes with solar energy, powered by installations led by four women from the Sambhar region who were trained through the Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF).

As key drivers of the initiative, they have been instrumental not just in executing installations, but also in managing on-ground implementation, maintenance, and repairs — proving that with the right support, there can be real and lasting change.

With just two wins in eight matches, the Royals now sit eighth on the points table. Their campaign, which started with a promise, is quickly slipping away due to repeated failures in close contests. Their loss against Delhi Capitals earlier in the week was also marked by poor decision-making in a chase that could have been wrapped up comfortably.

A few days back, the Rajasthan Royals suffered a narrow nine-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants, where they failed to score nine runs in the final over.

