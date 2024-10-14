Ranji Trophy: Manan Hingrajia, Priyajitsing Jadeja shine as Gujarat crush Hyderabad by 126 runs

Hyderabad, Oct 14 Gujarat began their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season in dominating fashion, defeating two-time champions Hyderabad by 126 runs in a comprehensive victory at the Gymkhana Ground on Monday. In what was a thrilling conclusion to the Elite Group B match, Hyderabad faltered in their chase of 297 on the final day, falling prey to both poor shot selection and an excellent bowling performance from Gujarat.

The home side lost key wickets at regular intervals, never managing to build momentum. Left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla set the tone early, striking twice in the fourth over. He first removed experienced opener Tanmay Agarwal for just 1, before trapping Hyderabad skipper G. Rahul Singh lbw with the very next delivery, leaving the hosts struggling at 3 for 2 and immediately on the back foot.

Despite the early damage, Hyderabad’s hopes were momentarily revived by opener Abhirath Reddy and seasoned campaigner Rohit Rayudu. The pair put on a fighting 64-run stand for the third wicket, with Abhirath displaying a mix of patience and flair, and Rayudu holding firm at the other end. Their partnership briefly raised Hyderabad’s hopes of pulling off a dramatic chase.

Abhirath, who survived an early stumping chance off Rinkesh Vaghela’s bowling, played some impressive strokes on both sides of the wicket, reaching his maiden Ranji half-century with a well-timed sweep. However, just when it seemed Hyderabad were headed to lunch in a comfortable position, disaster struck. Rayudu, after displaying such patience, misjudged a sweep shot and was bowled around his legs by Vaghela for 26.

The breakthrough opened the floodgates, and Abhirath followed soon after, falling to the same bowler after attempting another sweep shot, this time hitting it straight to the fielder at deep square leg. Hyderabad, from a promising 64 for 2, went into lunch at a precarious 89 for 4 in 32 overs.

The post-lunch session brought further trouble for the hosts, as Gujarat pacer Priyajitsingh Jadeja delivered a game-changing spell, picking up three wickets for just 10 runs. Jadeja first dismissed the well-set K. Himateja for 29, getting him to edge an outswinger to the slips. He then sent Tanay Thyagarajan back to the pavilion, caught behind, leaving Hyderabad reeling.

Adding to Hyderabad’s misery, Gujarat’s left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai took two quick wickets, removing Aniketh Reddy and Chama Milind. These strikes ensured Hyderabad had no chance of a comeback, and Gujarat wrapped up the game just minutes into the extended tea break, securing a comfortable 126-run win.

With this emphatic victory, Gujarat bagged crucial points to begin their Ranji Trophy campaign on a high. Hyderabad, meanwhile, will have much to ponder as they look to regroup before their next clash.

Brief scores:

Gujarat 343 & 201 all out in 62.4 overs (Umang Kumar 85, Siddharth Desai 32; Anikethreddy 5-36, Chama Milind 2-18) beat Hyderabad 248 & 170 all out in 59.1 overs (Abhirath Reddy 51, Kodimela Himateja 29; Priyajitsing Jadeja 3-23, Rinkesh Vaghela 3-52) by 126 runs

