Ranji Trophy: Wriddhiman Saha receives guard of honour in his final First-Class match

Kolkata, Jan 31 India and Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha received a guard of honour from his teammates on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match against Punjab at Eden Gardens on Friday.

"Guard of honour and felicitation for Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha who is playing his final First-class match," the BCCI Domestic captioned the video.

Prior to the start of the match, CAB president Snehasish Ganguly congratulated Saha, saying, “It has been a wonderful and inspiring career. To make his debut in 2007 and play this long is incredible. I congratulate him and wish him all the best.”

Saha was presented with a signed Bengal team jersey from the senior team members, a flower bouquet and a shawl.

The wicketkeeper-batter had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket during the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

“After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I’m honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let’s make this season one to remember!” Saha had posted ‘X’.

With Bengal’s hopes of making the knockouts look slim, this match against Punjab is all but certain to be his last.

At stumps, Bengal are leading by 88 runs after reducing Punjab to 64/3 in their second innings. Earlier in the day, Bengal posted 343 in reply to Punjab's 191.

For the home side, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal scored a century (111) while Sumanta Gupta (55) and Abhishek Porel (52) made fifties to propel Bengal to over the 300-run mark.

In the first innings, Saha fell for a seven-ball duck, dismissed by Gurnoor Brar. In 141 First-Class matches, Saha has scored 7,169 runs at an average of 48.68, including 14 centuries and 44 fifties.

The 40-year-old last played for India in December 2021 against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. At the international level, Saha featured in 40 Tests, scoring 1,353 runs at an average of 29.41, along with nine ODIs.

Although he skipped the IPL 2025 auction, Saha has played in every IPL season since 2008. He was most recently with Gujarat Titans, winning the title in 2022.

Over the years, he has also represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings, where he famously scored a century in the 2014 final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor