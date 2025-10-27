Ranji Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal to return for Mumbai's clash against Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 27 India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to return to domestic action in the upcoming round of the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy, beginning November 1, when Mumbai face Rajasthan in Jaipur in an Elite Group D clash.

Fresh off India’s ODI tour of Australia, Jaiswal is eager to sharpen his form ahead of the home Test series against South Africa, starting November 14 in Kolkata. His participation aligns with the BCCI’s directive requiring contracted players to turn out for domestic games whenever available.

Jaiswal has informed Sanjay Patil, Mumbai’s chairman of selectors, of his availability. Patil and his panel are expected to announce the squad for the Rajasthan fixture following the conclusion of the ongoing round on Tuesday.

If he takes the field, it will mark Jaiswal’s first appearance for Mumbai since reaffirming his commitment to the team in May, after briefly exploring a move to Goa. His last game for the side came in a group match against Jammu & Kashmir at the BKC grounds — the same fixture that saw Rohit Sharma turn up for Mumbai following a disappointing Australia tour. Jaiswal’s most recent domestic outing was in August, representing West Zone in the Duleep Trophy held in Bengaluru.

Mumbai began their Ranji campaign with a victory over Jammu & Kashmir but were thwarted by rain in their home fixture against Chhattisgarh, which ended without an outright result.

