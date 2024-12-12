Ready to bowl as much as Australia need: Marsh ahead of Brisbane Test

Brisbane, Dec 12 Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has confirmed his readiness to bowl as per the requirements of the team ahead of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India.

Marsh was treated cautiously before the start of the five-match series and then given careful management ahead of the Adelaide Test due to his periodic back stiffness since the white-ball tour of the UK in September.

Plans for him to bowl in the Sheffield Shield earlier in the season were shelved due to persistent back issues. In the Perth Test, he managed two wickets, delivering 17 overs across the match but experienced soreness afterwards. This raised doubts about his availability for the Adelaide Test, with Beau Webster called up as cover.

Marsh refrained from bowling in the lead-up to the Adelaide match, with Pat Cummins confirming the decision was to conserve his overs during training. However, his performance was limited in the first innings, where he bowled four overs and finished with figures of none for 26.

"We had a really clear plan before the series started. I didn't bowl as much as I would have liked to in the lead-up to the series, but our medical staff and Ronnie and Patty (Cummins) were really clear on my lead-up. I trusted that. I haven't had to bowl too much so far but my body is feeling really good," Marsh said on his bowling.

The all-rounder also added to bowl at different game scenarios during the match to utilise his versatility to the fullest.

"I'll try and be ready to bowl as much as Patty needs me. Our all-rounders haven't bowled a hell of a lot in Australia the last few years but I am really thankful for our medical staff and Ronny and Patty, who have allowed me the space between that first and second Test to just get right for the game. I guess there was a fair bit of noise about it. I felt rather important, actually, but my body feels really good. I had an interrupted lead-in but I am really well placed. For me, it is about being able to contribute. Whether that is five overs and bowling the occasional good ball and getting a wicket or just bowling overs to give our boys a chop out, I love it," he added.

With the series tied at 1-1, the third Test between India and Australia will be played in Brisbane from Saturday.

