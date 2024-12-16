Real Kabaddi League marks debut in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], December 16 : Dubai witnessed a strong showcase of kabaddi last night as the Real Kabaddi League marked its grand debut in the emirate. The Al Nasr Indoor Stadium came alive with pulsating energy as kabaddi fans experienced thrilling action on the mat, heart-pounding raids, and unparalleled entertainment, a release said.

The event was attended by dignitaries and celebrity guests. Among the notable attendees were Emirati sports enthusiasts Tariq Al Habtoor, Indian wrestler Sangram Singh, Nicole Verma and Yatin Patel, Deputy Consul General of India in Dubai. Adding star power to the evening, Bollywood legend Suniel Shetty expressed his enthusiasm for the sport's global potential.

"Kabaddi is raw, dynamic, and deeply rooted in our culture. Watching this match was an incredible experience!" said Shetty. He further added, "Kabaddi is such an exciting sportit demands agility, endurance, and speed. I love the idea of taking it global, and I believe this league will undoubtedly reach greater heights."

Indian wrestling champion Sangram Singh shared similar sentiments: "Kabaddi is such an exciting sportit demands agility, endurance, and speed. I love the idea of taking it global, and I believe this league will undoubtedly reach greater heights."

Tariq Al Habtoor shared his newfound passion for the sport, stating, "Kabaddi is a fascinating sportI love how dynamic it looks on the mat. I truly enjoyed watching it and would love to participate in the league as a player someday. It's an exciting and engaging contact sport that's worth trying."

The evening's entertainment quotient was taken to another level by host, Rithvik Dhanjani, who had the crowd cheering throughout the event with his energetic anchoring and captivating presence.

The exhibition match featured a riveting clash between the Indian Warriors and the Gulf Gladiators, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. After a series of intense raids and strategic defence, the Gulf Gladiators emerged victorious with an impressive scoreline of 55-42, securing a 13-point lead. The winning team celebrated their hard-earned victory amidst roaring applause and standing ovations.

In a major announcement during the event, Real Kabaddi League - International Edition revealed its six competing teams for February 2025: Indian Warriors, Lahore Knights, American Titans, United Spartans, Gulf Gladiators, and Euro Vikings. This diverse lineup represents the league's commitment to globalizing the sport and bringing together talent from different parts of the world.

This historic event was a testament to the growing global appeal of kabaddi. The Real Kabaddi League aims to establish kabaddi as a premier global sport, blending cultural heritage with modern sporting excellence.

Commenting on the success of the event, a spokesperson for Atlanture Sports LLC said: "This match was more than just a gameit was a celebration of culture, passion, and sportsmanship. We are thrilled by the overwhelming response and look forward to making kabaddi a permanent fixture in Dubai's sports calendar."

The Real Kabaddi League exhibition match has set a strong foundation for future international kabaddi events, with plans to expand its reach and grow its fan base across the Middle East and beyond.

