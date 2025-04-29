Real Madrid's Ancelotti agrees to take over as Brazil coach in June: Reports

New Delhi, April 29 Carlo Ancelotti is set to leave Real Madrid as he has agreed to take charge of the Brazil national team from June, according to Spanish media reports.

Despite securing two La Liga titles, three Champions League trophies, and several other accolades during his second tenure with Los Blancos, recent defeats and the absence of silverware this season have raised questions about Ancelotti's future. Real Madrid's campaign has been disappointing this season, as they have already been eliminated from both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Although Real Madrid's hold on the La Liga title appears increasingly uncertain, they still retain a mathematical chance of claiming the trophy. They trail Barcelona FC by four points with five matches remaining, including a crucial El Clasico on May 11, a fixture that could prove decisive, potentially allowing Barcelona to secure the title.

According to the Spanish national daily Marca, in a meeting between Brazilian officials and the Real Madrid coach, the Italian accepted the offer and will join Brazil's national team in June. He will be in charge of the Selecao as they dream of winning their sixth World Cup title in North America, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

The report further said Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid after the final league match, where he will move to Brazil for the friendly matches against Ecuador and Paraguay in June.

This will leave Madrid's position vacant for the Club World Cup, which will be held in the USA this summer.

The Italian coach is set to become one of the highest-paid national team coaches and his contract would be for one year after the 2026 World Cup, according to various media reports quoted by Marca.

In his first spell at Real Madrid, Ancelotti led the club to its 10th Champions League triumph. He has won the competition three times with Los Blancos across two separate spells, having been dismissed in 2015 before returning in 2021 following Zinedine Zidane’s resignation.

