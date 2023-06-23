Red Bull F1 team wins 100th race

Montreal [Canada], June 23 : In a landmark achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 won their 100th race in Formula 1.

Red Bull reached this milestone in the Canadian Grand Prix last Sunday when Max Verstappen finished the race in the pole position.

Red Bull became just the fifth team in the history of the sport to reach the 100-win mark.

Ferrari has won the most with 242 wins, the second is McLaren with 183 wins, Mercedes is in the third position with 125 wins, and Williams at fourth with 114 wins.

The two-time world champion Max Verstappen has alone achieved 41 victories out of 100 for Red Bull.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Max Verstappen expressed his delight on the remarkable achievement of Red Bull, saying, "Yeah, I mean, I've won 41 of them. But, yeah, we'll talk about maybe a new contract because of that. No, honestly, it's a great achievement for the team."

He added, "We knew that this was the first opportunity, of course, to do so. And I'm happy that's done. We've won 100. But again, I hope we win more than 100. So, the new target is 200."

Dutch driver, Max Verstappen said, "It's amazing. I mean, I never expected to be on these kinds of numbers myself as well, you know. So, yeah, we keep enjoying, we keep working hard. But today has been a great day again."

In the Canadian Grand Prix last Sunday, Fernando Alonso gave a tough time to Max Verstappen but eventually, the Dutch driver prevailed and won the race.

Reflecting on the race, Max Verstappen said, "Fernando's already been asking me this. It's tough, because normally it's all about tyre management, right? But today was definitely more about pushing. But sometimes it was just going up and down a lot in lap-time. Actually, sometimes you couldn't actually push to the limit because you didn't know what you were going to get."

He added, "So, for me, on the hard tyre, it was quite a bit of a struggle, and then on the medium, I wanted to open up that gap a little bit more. So then, of course, at one point, you're seeing, like 10-15 laps to go and you have a good gap, you don't want to take too many risks. It's probably not flat-out pushing, but you cannot relax too much because then you lose the temperature in your tyres. So, yeah, somewhere in the middle of that."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor