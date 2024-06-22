Reliance Foundation celebrates Olympic Day with 900 children through Let’s Move India in Mumbai

Mumbai, June 22 Around 900 children celebrated a unique Olympic Day organised by the Reliance Foundation, featuring a special carnival as part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Let’s Move India initiative, promoting volunteerism and sports. The event held at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Mumbai on Saturday, treated children from disadvantaged communities across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to a day filled with fun, sports, and educational activities centred around Olympic values such as excellence, respect, and friendship.

The highlight of the event was a meet-and-greet session with six-time Olympian Shiva Keshavan. He shared his experiences and emphasised the importance of key Olympic values such as excellence, respect, and friendship with the children. Keshavan also participated in a special "move and groove" session with the children, the organisers informed in a release on Saturday.

The event aimed to inspire children to embrace an active lifestyle and recognise its significance. More than 200 employees from Reliance Industries volunteered for the initiative, overseeing various sports stations such as basketball, football shootouts, walking races, and fitness sessions, alongside drawing and art activities. These sessions were designed to instill the importance of physical movement and activity among the children, motivating them to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Speaking about the initiative, Keshavan said, “Reliance Foundation has always taken the lead in supporting the growth of the Olympic movement in India. Let's Move is a great way to help children understand the benefits of being physically active and how movement is medicine.

"The kids were extremely enthusiastic, and their passion and energy were infectious. They had a lot of questions and will learn a lot from this experience. As an Olympian, I hold the Olympic values very close to my heart, and they are values that will serve the kids well in their lives too. I hope some of these kids are inspired to play sports actively and maybe even pursue a career in it,” he added.

Leandro Larrosa, Director, Digital Engagement and Marketing, IOC, added, "Thank you to the Reliance Foundation, for collaborating on the Let’s Move initiative in India and creating this opportunity for young people to meet and learn from an Olympian. The initiative is all about encouraging people to embrace the joy of movement and an active lifestyle as the world warms up for Paris 2024 and we hope this will inspire more kids in India to join the fun of sport”.

Through the Let’s Move India campaign, Reliance Foundation aims to promote inclusivity, development, and the importance of physical activity among 10,000 children from disadvantaged communities across multiple cities in India in the coming weeks. This initiative will be facilitated by 500 volunteers from Reliance employees, who will work towards encouraging a healthier lifestyle and fostering positive growth among these children.

The Let’s Move India edition aligns with Reliance Foundation's goal of supporting the expansion of the Olympic movement in India and engaging more kids with Olympic values through sports. The initiative is part of the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP), supported by a partnership between the Reliance Foundation and the IOC.

