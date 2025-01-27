"Research, innovation are essential for progressing in world": Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], January 27 : The first International Olympic Research Conference was inaugurated today by Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, at Rashtriya Raksha University. The four-day conference aims to establish India as a significant player in the global Olympic ecosystem, focusing on financial sustainability, strategic planning, and collaborative networks to bolster India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, said an official statement.

In his inaugural address, Mandaviya emphasised that the research and innovation at Rashtriya Raksha University reflect the nation's transformation and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, citing Mansukh Mandaviya, stated, "The university represents the changing face of India. I would call the B-CORE initiative of the university the 'core of India' because the nation is prioritizing research and innovation in this era of transformation. We must advance, progress, and strive to achieve our goals, for which research and innovation play a crucial role. Without research or the implementation of new ideas, one cannot stay ahead in the world. If we want to lead, we must prioritise research and innovation."

He highlighted that Rashtriya Raksha University has taken a significant step by focusing on research in sports and the Olympics. Mandaviya remarked that the Olympics are not just competitions but also a symbol of the integral role of sports in our lifestyle. He noted that sports can address numerous challenges, which is why Prime Minister Modi launched major campaigns like Khelo India and Fit India to promote fitness across the nation.

He added, "PM Modi has envisioned hosting the Olympics in 2036, which symbolizes India's growing strength. As we move toward a developed India, the nation will celebrate its centenary of independence in 2047. By then, India will be among the developed nations. The role of Fit India is crucial in ensuring not just physical fitness but also mental fitness among citizens. A mentally and physically fit person contributes to building an ideal society, which paves the way for a prosperous nation. Hence, sports are a symbol of our rising strength. By 2036, Modi Ji has set the goal for India to rank among the top 10 nations in sports, and by the centenary year of independence, we aim to rank among the top 5. To achieve this, we must step onto the field, compete, and win. Those who win leave their mark and convert their victories into medals. Sports science plays a vital role in enhancing our medal tally. Therefore, when we talk about Olympic research, it involves studying its social, youth, exposure, and international perception impacts, which together create comprehensive Olympic research."

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, citing Mandaviya added, "This conference is not a small event; over 60 research papers will be presented here. Researchers from many countries conducting research on the Olympics are participating in this conference. This is the first such conference in South Asia, and it will have a significant impact not only on our nation but globally. This will take sports one step further," as quoted from a release by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), conveyed a powerful message emphasizing the integration of sports and education to create a holistic approach to youth development and nation-building.

The Vice Chancellor of RRU, Prof Bimal N. Patel, expressed pride in hosting this landmark event, highlighting the anticipated publication of over 60 research papers post-conference. He emphasized the significance of sports in shaping the youth and transformative impact on the country's development.

A high-level panel discussion featured prominent personalities, including Utsav Chaware, Director of BCORE, Mansukh Mandaviya, Prof. Bimal N. Patel VC Rru, Prof Kalpesh H. Wandra, Pro Vice-Chancellor Rru, Prasanth Shanthakumaran Partner KPMG in India and Lambis Konstantinidis, Executive Director of Planning and Coordination for Paris 2024 Olympics. The panel deliberated on India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, potential challenges from other bidders, sustainable infrastructure planning, and the importance of avoiding mistakes on the global stage. Konstantinidis highlighted critical aspects India must address, including sustainability, technical planning, and creating a compelling narrative that showcases India's uniqueness and readiness to host the Games.

Mandaviya remarked that the Olympics are not just competitions but a symbol of sports and their integral role in our lifestyle. He said sports can provide solutions to numerous challenges, which is why Prime Minister Modi initiated major campaigns like Khelo India and Fit India to keep the nation fit.

He further added, "PM Modi has envisioned hosting the Olympics in 2036, which symbolizes India's growing strength. As we move toward a developed India, the nation will celebrate its centenary of independence in 2047. By then, India will be among the developed nations. The role of Fit India is crucial in ensuring not just physical fitness but also mental fitness among citizens. A mentally and physically fit person contributes to building an ideal society, which paves the way for a prosperous nation. Hence, sports are a symbol of our rising strength. By 2036, Modi Ji has set the goal for India to rank among the top 10 nations in sports, and by the centenary year of independence, we aim to rank among the top 5. To achieve this, we must step onto the field, compete, and win. Those who win leave their mark and convert their victories into medals. Sports science plays a vital role in enhancing our medal tally. Therefore, when we talk about Olympic research, it involves studying its social, youth, exposure, and international perception impacts, which together create comprehensive Olympic research."

He further stated, "This conference is not a small event; over 60 research papers will be presented here. Researchers from many countries conducting research on the Olympics are participating in this conference. This is the first such conference in South Asia, and it will have a significant impact not only on our nation but globally. This will take sports one step further," as quoted from a release by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Harsh Sanghavi, State Minister of Sports for Gujarat, highlighted the state's grassroots sports initiatives, particularly the record-breaking participation in the Khel Mahakumbh. He emphasized aligning sports with youth education and underscored the critical role of a strong sports culture in preparing India's youth for international platforms.

The day concluded with a keynote presentation by Lambis Konstantinidis, offering an insightful roadmap for India's Olympic preparations. He stressed the importance of sustainable development, strong leadership, and technical expertise to ensure the success of the Olympics. He posed thought-provoking questions for India's strategic planning, including what the Games can offer India, what India can contribute to the Olympics, and the long-term legacy of hosting the event.

The conference, set to run until January 30, is poised to leave a lasting impact on India's Olympic ambitions by bringing together policymakers, academicians, and global experts to create a sustainable, innovative, and collaborative pathway to the 2036 Olympics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor