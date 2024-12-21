Rey Mysterio Sr Passes Away: Former Legendary Wrestler and Uncle of WWE Hall of Famer Dies at 66

Renowned Mexican wrestler Rey Misterio Sr., the uncle of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Jr., has passed away at the age of 66, his family confirmed on Friday.

Born Miguel Angel Lopez Dias, the wrestling legend was also the great uncle of WWE superstar Dominik Mysterio and had a prominent career in various Mexican promotions, including the World Wrestling Association.

Rey Misterio Sr. made his debut in January 1976 and went on to wrestle for prominent promotions such as Pro Wrestling Revolution, Tijuana Wrestling, and the World Wrestling Association.

To distinguish him from his nephew, he was often referred to as Rey Mysterio Snr, while his grand nephew, Dominik Mysterio, also made a name for himself in WWE. His grand niece, Aalyah, has appeared in WWE on several occasions.

Misterio Sr. won the WWA World Junior Light Heavyweight Championship once and also claimed the WWA Tag Team Championship alongside Rey Mysterio Jr. during his career.