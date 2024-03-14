Rishabh's bat swing was vintage, says DC Assistant Coach Amre after their first training session

Visakhapatnam, March 14 As Delhi Capitals players walked into the nets at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, all eyes were on star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant as everyone was eagerly waiting to see how he would cope with his first workout in the stadium after recovering from a near-fatal injury.

Pant is set to return to action after a 14-month recovery and rehabilitation period. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 just around the corner, Delhi Capitals had their first extensive training session and Pant was the star attraction on Wednesday.

Speaking about the much-awaited return of Pant, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, "As coaching unit and personally, it was really pleasing to see him bat. It didn't feel like he was batting after a long time, the bat swing was vintage. We have to give credit to him, the way he has worked hard throughout the year is not easy. It shows how mentally strong and hungry he is."

Sharing his thoughts on the team's first training session of the season, Amre said, "We wanted to get together and get a feel of the wicket. There were newcomers as well, so we wanted to welcome them and enjoy the session as a team."

"We will also be playing practice matches so that will help us cover all bases going into the tournament. The way we have planned our sessions will help us go fresh and prepared for our first game in Mohali," the 55-year-old added.

Delhi Capitals will play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking about the new home base, Amre stated, "Vizag has always been a high-scoring ground and that's what we wanted. It has got that true bounce and we are just looking forward to seeing what it has to offer."

"The thing that matters the most is to start the tournament on a good note and it is important to provide that kind of surface where our players give their best for the team," he concluded

Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign against Punjab Kings on Match 23 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mohali.

