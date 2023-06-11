Rohan-Sikki clinch mixed doubles title at Denmark Masters 2023

Copenhagen [Denmark], June 11 : The Indian mixed doubles pair Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy clinched the Denmark Masters 2023 title on Sunday.

Rohan and Reddy registered a straight-game win over Denmark's Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch by 21-16, 21-17 to win the title, as per the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.

This is the third title together for the Indian duo.

Notably, Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Ravi have also clinched the Maldives International Challenge title in the women's and men's singles events respectively.

The Indian women's singles star Ashmita Chaliha currently ranked 46 in the world defeated compatriot Tasnim Mir 19-21, 21-17, 21-11 in an all-India final at the Maldives International Challenge 2023 on Saturday.

This is Ashmita's 3rd BWF International Challenge win having previously won the titles at Open India International and Dubai International.

While Ravi clinched the men's singles title with a win over Malaysia's Soong Joo Ven in straight games 21-19, 21-18.

On the other, the Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat & Shikha Gautam lost their final and finished runner's up after going down 22-24,15-21 in the finals.

