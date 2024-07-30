Rohit Sharma gears up for ODI series against Sri Lanka, practices in nets

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 30 : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has started preparations for the Indian team's ODI series against Sri Lanka, which starts from August 2, and practiced his shots in the nets.

Rohit took to X and posted some pictures of him sweating it out in the nets.

👊🏏 pic.twitter.com/L6kUF986qD— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 30, 2024

India's tour of Sri Lanka started on July 27 with the T20I series, with India securing a 43-run win. In the second T20I, India secured a seven-wicket victory in a rain-affected match. The third match is being played on Tuesday.

The Pallekele International Stadium is hosting the T20I leg of the series, while the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is getting to host the 50-over matches. The three ODIs will be held on August 2, August 4, and August 7.

Rohit is coming back in Indian colours after leading Men in Blue to a memorable seven-run against South Africa in the final of ICC T20 World Cup at Barbados on June 29.

Rohit also ended the tournament with a career-best performance with the bat with 257 runs in eight games at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of over 156. His best score was 92 and scored three half-centuries in the competition to become the second-highest run-getter.

Rohit's last ODI was a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad last year in November.

The Indian skipper is 291 runs away from becoming the fourth Indian to get 11,000 ODI runs and just 60 runs from overtaking former batter and head coach Rahul Dravid to become fourth-highest run-getter for India in ODIs. Currently, Rohit has scored 10,709 runs in 262 matches at an average of 49.12, with 31 centuries, 55 fifties and best score of 264.

ODI Squad for Sri Lanka series: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

