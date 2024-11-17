Rory Mcllroy seals double victory at DP World Tour finale

Dubai, Nov 17 Rory McIlroy finished the season in style by winning the 2024 DP World Tour Championship which saw him clinch the coveted Race to Dubai championship for the sixth time.

After a third-place finish at last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, only South Africa's Thriston Lawrence could deny McIlroy from claiming his sixth Race to Dubai Rankings of his career.

"It means a lot. I've been through a lot this year, professionally, personally and it feels like a fitting end to 2024. I've persevered a lot this year, had close calls and couldn't get it done. So to be able to get over the line. I'm really pleased with the way I finished and thankfully I hung on on a tough day and got it done.

"It's been a long year, my 27th tournament, which is a lot to me. Looking forward to a little bit of downtime. I have a lot of friends and my family here in Dubai so I'm sure we'll have a good night tonight," said Mcllroy

Lawrence needed to win and for the World No. 3 to finish in 12th or worse for him to overturn McIlroy's huge advantage, but his challenge never materialised as he carded a one-under-par total at Jumeirah Golf Estates

The Northern Irishman shared the lead after the first and third rounds, and looked in total control when he burst three shots clear thanks to a run of four straight birdies from the second.

Rasmus Hojgaard remained in touch and capitalised on bogeys at the ninth and 13th from McIlroy to sit alongside him at the summit at 13 under. However, birdies at the 16th and 18th paid dividends for McIlroy as he secured his third triumph on the Earth course by two shots to complete a season-finale double.

