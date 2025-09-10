Roundglass Golf Academy launches in Chandigarh with super coach Jaskirat Grewal at helm

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 10 : Roundglass Sports has officially announced the launch of the Roundglass Golf Academy, with celebrated coach Jaskirat Grewal leading as head coach.

The Academy, based at the prestigious Chandigarh Golf Club, has enrolled its first batch of 15 promising golfers under the age of 19.

Grewal is India's first and only Dronacharya Awardee in golf and has been instrumental in shaping the careers of some of the country's top golfers, including Shubhankar Sharma, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, and Karandeep Kochhar. Adding to the Academy's stature, Shubhankar Sharma, India's No. 1 professional golfer, has joined as its Brand Ambassador, bringing his invaluable experience to inspire and mentor the next generation of golfers.

Speaking on the launch, Roundglass Founder Gurpreet "Sunny" Singh said, as quoted by the Roundglass Sports press release, "We are deeply committed to the development of golf in India, and this initiative is a significant step towards realising that vision. Our focus is on nurturing young talent by providing world-class infrastructure, supported by a dedicated team of coaches and mentors. Having Shubhankar's involvement adds tremendous value as his insights and experience will be a source of inspiration and learning for the players."

The Academy's inaugural batch includes seven girls and eight boys, featuring some of India's brightest young talents:

Mannat Brar - India's No. 1 ranked Amateur Ladies and Junior 'A' Girls player

Guntas Kaur Sandhu - India's No. 1 Junior 'B' Girls player

Rising stars such as Ojaswini Saraswat, Rehnoor Malik, and Aryaman Rautela, with Rautela turning professional this year to compete on the Indian senior professional tour.

Other golfers in the cohort include Ayesha Gupta, Rashi Mishra, Rabab Kahlon, Anshul Mishra, Krish Chawla, Arjunveer Shishir, Danish Verma, Zorawar Sandhu, Sohrab Singh Talwar, and Kabir Goyal.

Speaking on the new academy, head coach Jaskirat Grewal said, as quoted by a Roundglass Sports press release, "Indian golf has immense untapped potential, and with the right structure and support, we can consistently produce world-class players. At Roundglass Golf Academy, our goal is to provide a high-performance ecosystem that nurtures talent from a young age, focusing not just on technical skills but on overall growthphysical, mental, and emotional. I'm excited to work with this talented group of youngsters and help create a pathway for them to excel on both national and international stages."

Supporting Grewal are key leaders in the Academy: Col. Mohan Sharma (Head of Program) and Lt. Col. Rajeev Rautela (Head of Operations). The Roundglass Golf Academy will go beyond technical coaching, offering players comprehensive support in nutrition, fitness, mental well-being, and tournament exposure, ensuring a truly holistic approach to athlete development.

With over five years of experience running successful academies in Football, Hockey, and Tennis, Roundglass Sports has already made a significant impact on India's sporting ecosystem. Its focus remains on grassroots-to-elite pathways, backed by world-class infrastructure, structured training, and a wellbeing-first philosophy, now extending this vision to Indian golf.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor