RPF Vijayawada Division clinch fourth consecutive title at Inter Divisional Volleyball Tournament

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 2 : The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the South Central Railway held its Inter Divisional Volleyball Tournament at Guntakal Division from July 29 to July 31, 2024. The final match, held on July 31, saw a thrilling competition between Vijayawada and Guntakal Division teams.

In a spectacular display of skill and teamwork, the RPF Vijayawada team emerged victorious, defeating Guntakal Division with a decisive 3-0 lead. The match scores were 25-19, 25-11, and 25-14. This victory marks the fourth consecutive championship win for the Vijayawada team, showcasing their dominance in the tournament.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Shri Valleswara B Thokala and Assistant Security Commissioner, Shri Madhusudhana Rao of Vijayawada Division, SCR congratulated the RPF Vijayawada team, its captain, and the manager for their outstanding performance and dedication. They praised the team's hard work and commitment, which has consistently brought laurels to the division.

Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, SCR said that the RPF Vijayawada team's triumph is a testament to their exceptional skills and relentless effort, setting a high standard for future competitions. The Division celebrates this remarkable achievement and looks forward to continued success in the years to come.

