Runs will come soon: Short hopeful of form revival against India

Adelaide, Oct 21 After a bad start against India in the series opener, Australia top-order batter Matthew Short is hopeful of scoring runs in the remaining matches of the three-game series.

Short sees the current series as a key opportunity to cement a top-order spot ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, amid stiff competition. The rain-affected match in Perth marked his 16th ODI since debuting in 2023. Initially used in lower-order roles, he later moved up to open, scoring a career-best 63 against England in the Champions Trophy. However, injuries have disrupted his momentum - a quad strain ended his Champions Trophy campaign early, followed by a side injury that sidelined him from multiple series. Now fit, Short is eager to make the most of his chances and find consistency.

"It's been frustrating…I still feel like I'm moving well. I'm feeling good out in the middle," Short told reporters in Adelaide after scoring just 8 in Perth.

"Just haven't got the runs on the board. But hopefully they come soon. It's been a frustrating year in terms of getting that continuous cricket."

Australia are without Cameron Green (side strain) and Josh Inglis (calf) against India, both of whom would likely feature in a full-strength ODI XI as the team begins shaping its plans for the 2027 World Cup. With Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head seemingly settled as openers, competition for spots in the middle order is expected to intensify in the post-Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell era.

Short, who made his mark as a top-order batter with the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL, is aware of the challenge but remains determined to seize any opportunity that comes his way.

"It's always going to be tough to get a spot in the XI and I'll sort of take whatever that is, whether it's opening, batting a three or wherever. It's just (about) staying flexible and trying to bat wherever you're put and be able to take that,” the batter said.

"Especially the last few years, I'm so used to opening the batting and batting in that top order, but batting a three is not too dissimilar. But if it was to come through the middle, you'd probably need to prep a bit for that but it's something I've done before in the past. If that came to happen, I'd definitely take it."

Australia were forced to move their training session indoors on Tuesday due to wet weather, with more rain expected on Wednesday. However, the forecast remains clear for match day, offering hope for uninterrupted play.

Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series after suffering a calf injury. He is currently targeting a return for the T20I series, which gets underway in Canberra on October 29.

