New Delhi [India], March 16 : Russia on Thursday proposed to hold the first Shanghai Cooperation Orgzation (SCO) Games in the country.

The initiative was put forward by Russian Minister of Sports Oleg Matytsin in Delhi at the Meeting of Heads of Ministries in charge of the development of physical education and sports in the Shanghai Cooperation Orgsation Member States.

The meeting brought together officials from sports ministries and agencies from Russia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

"We discussed with my colleagues from Shanghai Orgzation countries the possibility to orgse the first SCO games. We proposed Russia as the host country to orgse these games. But We need of course , the regulations and we should ask Kazakhstan who will be chairing the meeting of the minister for next year and If all ministers will agree, because consensus is a main principle for the meeting. Then Russia will be ready to host the games," said Oleg in a media interaction.

"Sports cooperation in the SCO region has rich potential and develops in the spirit of true partnership, mutual respect and absence of any form of discrimination," he said.

"The Meeting of SCO Sports Ministers is held for the second time, and it becomes a platform for direct and open dialogue. Our common task is to ensure that athletes and major international competitions do not become the object of political games. This is possible only on condition of equality and respect among all participants. I propose to counteract these destructive trends and jointly form common legal and political mechsms to protect the rights of athletes in the SCO region," added the minister.

The Russian Sports Minister stressed that Russia's experience of hosting major international sporting events will enable SCO athletes of any level and format to compete.

"We suggest considering the venue of the Russian Federation as a possible host country for the SCO Games in coordination with the SCO Chair country for the next calendar period," said Oleg Matytsin.

The meeting participants discussed the possibility of establishing the Association of SCO Sports Orgsations. The initiative was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit in Samarkand.

"The Association may be focused on strengthening ties in development of Olympic, non-Olympic, Paralympic and national sports. The Association will promote sports events among the SCO member states. The Russian side has drafted Regulations for the Working Group, which is needed to deepen cooperation in sports within the SCO. This may be a standing body responsible, among other things, for the preparation and staging of sporting events such as the SCO Games," the Minister added.

Oleg Matytsin also invited the delegations of the meeting's participants to take part in the sports and official events held in Russia - the International University Sports Festival in Yekaterinburg in 2023, The Games of the Futur in Kazan in 2024, The Russia-Islamic World Forum in Kazan and Russia as a Sporting Power.

