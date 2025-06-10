Ruturaj Gaikwad signs contract with Yorkshire for Championship, One-Day Cup

Leeds, June 10 Division One County Championship side Yorkshire County Cricket Club have announced the overseas signing of Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old will join up with the Yorkshire squad ahead of the County Championship game against Surrey at Scarborough in July and will remain with the White Rose until the end of the season and will also be available for selection in the Day Cup.

“I’m excited to be joining up with Yorkshire for the rest of the English domestic season. It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country and there is no bigger Club in England than Yorkshire," Gaikwad said in a statement.

“I know how important it is that I hit the ground running at what will be a crucial part of the season. We have some vital games in the County Championship and the One Day Cup is a great opportunity to win some silverware.”

Gaikwad was in the India A squad for the series against England Lions but did not play in both unofficial Tests after previously being ruled out for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a fracture in his elbow.

Captain of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy, the Pune native is a highly accomplished batter with six international ODI caps alongside his 23 appearances in T20Is.

“I’m extremely pleased to see Ruturaj sign with us for the second half of the season. He is a very accomplished cricketer with a natural all-round game that is well suited to the cricket we want to play.

“Ruturaj will give us some extra solidity in our batting lineup whilst having that ability to score quick runs when required. He’s an exciting talent and one I know is highly rated across the game,” said Yorkshire Head Coach Anthony McGrath.

The right-hander can bat anywhere in the top 4 and has shown versatility when required to step up and open the batting for India.

Gavin Hamilton, General Manager of Cricket added, “Ruturaj has a proven record in all formats and is a multi-faceted cricketer that will strengthen us greatly in the second half of the season.

“Everyone at Yorkshire CCC is excited by Ruturaj’s signing and we look forward to welcoming him in July.”

