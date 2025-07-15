SA20: Lance Klusener reinstated as Durban’s Super Giants' head coach

Durban, July 15 Durban’s Super Giants have announced that Lance Klusener will return as head coach for the upcoming fourth edition of the SA20, marking his fourth consecutive year leading the franchise.

Klusener, one of South Africa’s most celebrated all-rounders, has been instrumental in shaping the Durban’s Super Giants’ identity since joining in the inaugural season. Under his guidance, the team reached the finals in Season 2.

"It’s a privilege to continue this journey with the Durban’s Super Giants and the RPSG Group. The support and belief shown in me is deeply appreciated. I look forward to building something even more special this season. We’ve laid the foundation over the past three years.

"Now, it's time to build a team that can consistently challenge for the title and make Durban proud. Durban is my home. Coaching this franchise is more than a job—it’s a mission to build something enduring with our fans and players," Klusener shared his enthusiasm on continuing with the Super Giants.

With the SA20 fixture list now live and the auction scheduled for September 9, all eyes turn to how the Durban’s Super Giants will shape their squad for the 2026 campaign.

Speaking on the player auction set for September 9, Klusener added, "We’ve done a deep review of our past season and have identified key areas for improvement. This auction gives us a crucial opportunity to strengthen our squad and return to our best."

“Lance brings a unique blend of strategic clarity, composure under pressure, and deep understanding of the modern T20 landscape. His alignment with our vision for the Durban’s Super Giants makes him the ideal leader to continue shaping the team’s future," franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka shared on retaining Klusener.

Super Giants, who finished the 2025 season at the bottom of the table with just two wins in 10 games, will square off against defending champions MI Cape Town in the opening game of the SA20 2025-26 season at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on December 26.

The Super Giants will later host MI Cape Town in their first home match at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban on December 28.

The fourth edition of the SA20 will follow the same format as the previous editions with as many as six teams competing in a total of 34 T20s.

Each team will play the other five sides twice in a double round-robin format. The top four teams in the standings after all the league matches will qualify for the SA20 2025-26 Playoffs.

