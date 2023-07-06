SA20: Moeen Ali to play for Jo’burg Super Kings as teams announce players for 2024 season

Johannesburg, July 6 England’s off-spin all-rounder Moeen Ali will play for Jo’burg Super Kings in the 2024 edition of SA20 as the six teams announced their retained and pre-signed set of players ahead of the second edition of the league set to take place in January next year.

Last season, Ali turned out for the Sharjah Warriors in the inaugural edition of ILT20 as its dates clashed with that of SA20 this year. But now, as it stands, Ali will turn out for the Jo’burg team in SA20.

Jo’burg have retained the services of opener Faf du Plessis and pacer Gerald Coetzee spearheading their attack. Apart from Ali, Namibia all-rounder David Wiese, Afghanistan’s left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan and uncapped England batter Sam Cook, who was The Hundred’s Player of the Final last season, will join the franchise.

Defending champion Sunrisers Eastern Cape, have brought in England duo of left-handed batter Dawid Malan and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, while retaining captain Aiden Markram and seam bowler Ottniel Baartman.

MI Cape Town have retained their skipper Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis and Sam Curran, but have also secured the services of explosive England duo of Liam Livingstone and Tom Banton. Livingstone was part of MI Cape Town’s initial squad last season but did not feature due to picking up an injury ahead of the tournament.

Runners-up Pretoria Capitals have retained Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje, New Zealand international Jimmy Neesham and all-rounder Migael Pretorius.

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals have maintained their core with skipper David Miller, Corbin Bosch, England captain Jos Buttler and left-arm swing bowler Obed McCoy, who missed last year’s SA20 due to injury.

Durban’s Super Giants have held onto their dynamic opening duo of Quinton de Kock and West Indies’ Kyle Mayers, as well as England’s left-arm quick Reece Topley and South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen. They have acquired Sri Lanka top-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen Ul Haq.

For Season 2 of SA20, the salary cap has been increased to R39.1m per team. With the pre-signings being effectively closed and finalised, teams have time until July 31 to trade South African players, retain overseas players, and also buy out cricketers, under both South African and overseas cricketers. Post this, their remaining purse ahead of the Season 2 auction scheduled for late September will be determined.

Full list of SA20 pre-signed players:

Jo’burg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Sam Cook, Zahir Khan

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Rashid Khan, Tom Banton

Pretoria Capitals: Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy

Durban's Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Reece Topley

