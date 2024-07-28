Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Manu Bhaker for winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 28 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The Indian shooter finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Sachin Tendulkar took to his official X account and said that the Indian shooter had shown immense strength and determination to win the medal at the Paris Olympics. He added that Manu Bhaker has made India proud.

"Off the mark in the medal tally and on the mark with the shooting! Congratulations, @realmanubhaker, on bagging India's first medal at the Paris Olympics. After overcoming the heartbreak in Tokyo, you have shown immense strength & determination to win a bronze at #Paris2024, and made India proud," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

Meanwhile, newly appointed India head coach Gautam Gambhir also congratulated Manu for winning the bronze medal and said that she has made the whole country proud.

"Congratulations #ManuBhaker on getting India's first medal! You've made proud," Gautam Gambhir wrote on X.

The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

