Sachin Tendulkar honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at BCCI Naman Awards 2025

Mumbai, Feb 1 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honoured exceptional achievements in Indian cricket at the prestigious Naman Awards here on Saturday. A historic moment of the evening was the presentation of the coveted Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award to Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, celebrating his unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket over two decades.

The Lifetime Achievement Award acknowledged the cricket legend's extraordinary 24-year international career in which through personal milestones and national triumphs, through challenges and victories, he carried not just his bat but the hopes of an entire nation. It recognised not just a cricketer, but a phenomenon who transformed Indian cricket into a global powerhouse, the BCCI informed in a release on Saturday.

For over two decades, Tendulkar's willow crafted poetry on cricket fields across the world, creating an unprecedented legacy of 100 international centuries and 34,357 international runs. From his debut as a 16-year-old prodigy to becoming the first batsman to score a double century in ODIs, Tendulkar’s journey was one of relentless pursuit of excellence. To this day, Tendulkar remains the only cricketer to have featured in 200 Tests. His unmatched passion, dedication and skill combined with his humility, grace and dignity cemented his stature as a global sports icon.

In response, Tendulkar said he was deeply honoured to receive the award. "Deeply honoured to receive the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award," said Sachin Tendulkar in response to the award.

"My cricketing journey, which spanned 24 years was never mine alone. It belonged to every coach’s guidance, every teammate’s trust, every fan’s unwavering support, and my family’s belief, love, and sacrifices.

"This award is a reminder to keep giving back to the sport and the people that gave me everything. To the @BCCI and every cricket lover: thank you for letting me bat for India with an open heart and limitless boundaries," said Tendulkar on Saturday.

Bumrah gets Polly Umrigar Award

For the third time, India’s bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah received the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for his stellar performances in 2024. Ranked No.1 in ICC Test rankings, Bumrah picked 71 wickets from 13 Tests in 2024, the highest by any bowler last year. He was named the Player of the Tournament for his 15 wickets at an astonishing average of 8.26 and an economy of just 4.17 as India lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Team India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana won the Best International Cricketer Award (Women) for the fourth time.

Continuing to demonstrate her world-class batting capabilities and leadership, Smriti—who previously won the award in 2017-18, 2020-21, and 2021-22—concluded 2024 with ODI centuries against New Zealand, and Australia, and two consecutive centuries against South Africa. The elegant opener accumulated 747 ODI runs at an impressive average of 57.46. She thrived in red-ball cricket as well, registering her second career Test century against Protea Women in Chennai. She was impressive in the shortest format too, amassing 763 runs in 21 innings with eight half-centuries.

The Mumbai Cricket Association received the award for Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments of 2023-24 for having won the Ranji Trophy for a record 42nd time, while also emerging as champions of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, Vijay Merchant Trophy and the Women's U19 One-Day Trophy.

The Board felicitated R. Ashwin, who announced his international retirement after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The champion off-spinner was honoured with a special BCCI Award celebrating his exemplary international career.

ALL THE AWARD WINNERS

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Jr Domestic) of 2023-24 -- Ishwari Awasare

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Sr Domestic) of 2023-24 (Sr Women One Day) -- Priya Mishra

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2023-24 -- Hemchudeshan Jeganathan

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2023-24 -- Lakshya Raichandani

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2023-24 -- Vishnu Bhardwaj

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2023-24 -- Kavya Teotia

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2023-24 (Plate Group) -- Neizekho Rupreo

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2023-24 (Elite Group) -- P. Vidyuth

MA Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter in U23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy in 2023-24 (Plate Group) -- Hem Chetri

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2023-24 (Elite Group) -- Aneesh KV

Madhavrao Scindia Award Highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy in 2023-24 (Plate Group) -- Tanay Thyagarajan

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2023-24 (Elite Group) -- R. Sai Kishore

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2023-24 (Plate Group) -- Agni Chopra

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2023-24 (Elite Group) -- Ricky Bhui

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder In Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions, 2023-24 -- Shashank Singh

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy, 2023-24 -- Tanush Kotian

Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket in 2023-24 -- Akshay Totre

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments of 2023-24 -- Mumbai Cricket Association

Highest Wickets in One-Day Internationals - 2023-24 (Women) -- Deepti Sharma

Highest Run Getter in One-Day Internationals -2023-24 (Women) -- Smriti Mandhana

Best International Debut- Women -- Asha Sobhana

Best International Debut - Men -- Sarfaraz Khan

Best International Cricketer - Women -- Smriti Mandhana

Polly Umrigar Award Best International Cricketer- Men -- Jasprit Bumrah

BCCI Special Award Shield -- Ravichandran Ashwin

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award -- Sachin Tendulkar

