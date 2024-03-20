Sahil wins double crown in inaugural Gamepoint Pickleball Championship

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20 : Sahil clinched a double crown in the Pickleball Championship by winning both the men's doubles and mixed doubles titles in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In the men's doubles final, Sahil and Dhaval defeated Gaurabdip Ghosh and V S Cisakh 15-7 to win the title in the tournament, organised by Gamepoint, a sports services provider that has so far unveiled three premium pickleball courts in Hyderabad, to cater to the burgeoning interest in the sport.

Pickleball, a racquet sport, combines elements of tennis, table tennis, and badminton and has gained significant traction globally. A total of 68 players took part in the competition in the men's doubles and mixed doubles categories.

Sahil teamed up with Prachi in the mixed doubles category and got the better of Charitha and Venkat 16-14 in the final to clinch another trophy in the tournament.

The men's doubles category witnessed 24 teams vying for the title while 10 pairs competed in the mixed doubles category with all the matches being played under lights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor