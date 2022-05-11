SAI grants Rs 1 cr to AAI to conduct Para Asian Archery Championship in Delhi

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has granted Rs 1 crore to the Archery Association of India (AAI) as a financial grant-in-aid for conducting the Asian Para Archery Championship in Delhi's Yamuna Sports Complex.

The championship will be begin from May 31 till June 6 this year.

The grant will be non-recurring in nature and it can be utilised for boarding, lodging, transportation, rent of playfields, equipment cost, prize money, hosting and competition sanction fee and event insurance among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

