SAI hosts orientation programme for High-Performance Directors, Managers at Patiala

Patiala (Punjab), Sep 20 The Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala, on Friday, inaugurated a two-day orientation programme for 19 High-Performance Directors (HPDs) and High-Performance Managers (HPMs) from various SAI centres across India.

The programme aims to enhance the capabilities of HPDs and HPMs in leading India's sports development and achieving excellence in high-performance sports. The 19 participants include 15 HPDs and 4 HPMs, who will engage with esteemed speakers and experts in high-performance sports management, SAI informed in a release on Friday.

The first day of the programme covered crucial topics such as understanding the role of High-Performance Directors and High-Performance Managers and strategic Alignment with National Sports Policies. It also discussed various aspects related to building a High-Performance Culture, promoting Sports Ethics, and integrating Sports Science and Medicine.

This was followed by a panel discussion for valuable insights and expertise.

The programme on Day 2 will focus on strategic Planning and Goal Setting and also Performance Analytics and Data-Driven Decision Making. The other aspects that will be discussed include building and managing High-Performance Teams, athlete pathways and developmental models, and the role of innovation and technology in High-Performance sports.

Renowned speakers sharing their expertise include Harinder Singh, Chief Coach of the Indian women's hockey team; Commodore PK Garg, CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS); Herman Cruz, High-Performance Director, Hockey India; Brig (Dr) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, Director, National Centre for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR); Dr. Pierre Beauchamp, High-Performance Director, DR KSSR shooting Range. Also involved will be Rahul Bajaj, CEO, Digital Darwin, and Samuel Pullinger, Head of Sports Sciences and Physiologist, Inspire Institute of Sport

"This programme is a vital step towards creating a cohesive high-performance ecosystem in India," said Vineet Kumar, Executive Director, NSNIS Patiala.

