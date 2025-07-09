SAI official awarded Japan's MEXT Scholarship

New Delhi [India], July 9 : Sachin K, Deputy Director at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and currently serving as Incharge of the National Boxing Academy in Rohtak, has been awarded the prestigious MEXT Scholarship (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) by the Government of Japan.

Under the University Recommendation category, Sachin will pursue a two-year Master's Program in Sport and Olympic Studies at the globally acclaimed University of Tsukuba, beginning in September 2025.

A native of Shivamogga district in Karnataka, Sachin joins an elite group of Indian sports administrators who have previously received this honour, including Manikant, Regional Centre Director, SAI Gandhinagar, and Dhandapani, Director, SAI LNCPE, Thiruvananthapuram.

With over eight years at SAI, Sachin has led key initiatives like the Khelo India Talent Development Scheme, focusing on talent identification and academy support. He served on the General Technical Committee for the Khelo India Games, including the Winter Games.

As Senior Development Officer for TOPS, he managed elite athlete support for stars like Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia, coordinating with NSFs on training and exposure. He also served as secretariat for a ministerial committee reviewing India's Tokyo 2020 Olympic preparations.

"I am honoured to receive the MEXT Scholarship. This academic opportunity will deepen my understanding of international sports systems and Olympic governance, allowing me to contribute even more effectively to the development of Indian sports," said Sachin.

The University of Tsukuba is globally recognised for its excellence in sport and Olympic studies, offering specialised training in sport policy, Olympic history, international collaboration, and athlete development.

Sachin's selection highlights India's growing presence in global sports administration and reaffirms SAI's commitment to building internationally trained professionals within its ranks.

