SAI released over Rs 30.83 Cr for Khelo India athletes in 2023-24 under scholarship scheme

New Delhi, Feb 8 Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released a fund of Rs 30.83 Crore under the Khelo India Scholarship Scheme for financial year 2023-24 with Out-of-Pocket Allowance (OPA) of Rs 7,71,30,000 for 2571 Khelo India Athletes for Quarter 4.

The Quarter 4 amount released for 2023-24 covers January to March 2024 and the entire amount released to the athletes for Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 for 2023-24 is Rs 30,83,30,000.

As part of long term development program of Khelo India Scheme, close to 3000 athletes are identified as Khelo India athletes and are provided an out-of-pocket allowance of Rs 1,20,000/- per annum per athlete. In addition, Rs. 5 Lakh is spent on each athlete towards training and competition.

The close to 3000 talented athletes, who are a part of the Khelo India scheme are provided a total annual scholarship of Rs. 6.28 lakhs for their training, coaching, diet, kitting, medical insurance, kits, and out of pocket allowance.

Amount released for 2023-24 to Khelo India Athletes (KIAs):

Q1- 2848 KIAs - ₹ 7,36,70,000

Q2- 2684 KIAs - ₹ 7,81,10,000

Q3- 2663 KIAs - ₹ 7,94,20,000

Q4- 2571 KIAs - ₹ 7,71,30,000

