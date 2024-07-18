Sailor Vishnu Sarvanan opens up on father's role in his career, sets goal for Paris Olympics 2024

By Shaurya Dutt

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Ahead of the much-awaited Paris Olympics 2024, Indian sailer Vishnu Sarvanan said that his main target is to win a medal for the country in the upcoming marquee event.

Tokyo Olympian Vishnu Saravanan obtained India's first quota in sailing for the Paris 2024 Olympics at the ILCA 7 Men's World Championship 2024 in Australia on Wednesday.

Saravanan came 26th in the overall standings but fifth among sailors looking to secure Olympic quotas at the sailing event.

The 25-year-old spoke about his expectations from his performance at the Paris Olympics.

"Medal is the target, so the thing we can do is just work on the physical and mental and boat preparations. We have been working on it for the past two years. The boat speed has been quite good; it's definitely up there and physically, I'm quite strong," Vishnu told ANI.

The Tamil Nadu-born player further asserted that he wanted to become a sailor from his childhood, ever since his father, who was himself a sailor, took him to the boat during his playing days.

"I always want to be a sailor because my dad took me out on the boat when I was two or three years old. I have a picture of me just sitting in front of the boat, looking at the lake or sea. I think I've been in touch with that environment for so long that I just wanted to do this sport," the sailor added.

Vishnu said his father was his first coach when he started his journey.

"My dad was my first coach, and he still coaches me, mentally and physically. He is always, whenever we are on the call, like, 'keep drinking water, do your stretching, or do some yoga and meditation'. So, he is one of the guys who is always fit and who keeps himself fit mentally and physically," the 25-year-old added.

The sailor opined that he wanted to be like his father in the future but it would be tough to do so.

"I think he has like a Duracell battery, you know, like he's never stopping. So I wish to be like him at some point, even though I'm trying, but it's very hard to run around like him. And so that's my greatest motivation right there. And (I am) lucky enough to have such a guy as my dad. And when everybody talks about him, there's only positive words coming out. So which also makes me feel proud to have him, and that's the whole motivation," the 25-year-old said.

Vishnu also shared his experience while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning bronze medal in the Asian Games. He thaked PM Modi for his support

"I was just there to present it. It was quite a nice thing to do...he (PM Modi) appreciates that because in Tokyo, I think he saw us as the first time we were qualifying in three different categories. So he was very helpful in our way," the Tamil Nadu-born player said.

"In his busy schedule, he kind of appreciated that thought process. It doesn't matter what sport it is. So that kind of vibe from him was there...we appreciated and so we wanted to give something to him," Vishnu concluded.

Vishnu Saravanan also represented India at Tokyo 2020, where he finished 20th in a field of 35. Sailing events in Paris 2024 will be held from July 28 to August 8.

