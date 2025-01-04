Saim Ayub ruled out for six weeks with ankle fracture

Cape Town, Jan 4 Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been ruled out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks due to a right ankle fracture sustained while fielding on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Friday.

"An MRI conducted Friday afternoon confirmed the fracture, which has been immobilised in an Ankle Medical Moon Boot. Although Saim will not participate further in the Test, he will remain with the team and travel back to Pakistan with the squad after the match concludes," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Saturday.

He is set to miss the two-Test series at home against the West Indies later this month and also the tri-series with South Africa and New Zealand in February before the Champions Trophy, starting across Pakistan and Dubai from February 19.

Ayub's participation in the eight-team marquee tournament also hangs in balance with the recent injury. Ayub's loss is a significant blow to Pakistan. A breakout star in recent months, he was Player of the Series in Pakistan's 3-0 ODI triumph over South Africa last month, scoring two centuries in three matches.

On Friday, Ayub was stretchered off after twisting his ankle while fielding a ball in the seventh over of South Africa's innings after Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first.

Currently, South Africa lead the series 1-0 and have already booked a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final after securing a thrilling two-wicket win in Centurion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor