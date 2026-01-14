SAI's Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme continues to power India's Karate push ahead of Asian Games 2026; Alisha's historic bronze medal stands testament

New Delhi [India], January 14 : Alisha Subudhi's historic bronze medal at the WKF Series A Karate Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, underscores that sustained support for non-mainstream sports disciplines can deliver significant benefits.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), particularly through the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme, has been supporting combat sports disciplines such as Karate, where India has not delivered major results at the highest international level in the past, according to a SAI release.

Alisha, supported via the TAGG scheme, became the first Indian woman to medal at a Karate 1 - Series A event, defeating her Croatian opponent 8-0.In the bronze medal contest this month. A robust, high-performance ecosystem was created by SAI through targeted funding, elite coaching exposure, and intensive national camps.

SAI had funded a senior National Coaching Camp in Lucknow in November-December 2025, putting forward assistance of Rs. 1.2 Crore under the ANSFs scheme under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) scheme, featuring 48 athletes. The 45-day camp, held at the SAI Regional Centre, Lucknow, focused on match simulations, tactical sharpening, psychological conditioning and recovery protocols. Alisha was a part of the camp.

"I specially thank TAGG for giving the financial support and organising an excellent national camp in Lucknow towards our preparation for the WKF Series A," the 23-year-old Alisha said.

In the absence of a recognised National Sports Federation for karate, the Sports Authority of India ensured uninterrupted athlete preparation by establishing a Karate Organising Committee to manage selection trials, camps, and international exposure, thereby maintaining performance pathways.

The committee also conducted Open National Selection Trials in the Senior Category from 12-14 October at the SAI Training Centre on the NEHU campus in Shillong. The trials were fully managed by the Karate Organising Committee of SAI, ensuring compliance with international norms, anti-doping rules, and videography-based evaluation.

With major competitions like the Asian Games looming later this year, sustained backing through TAGG and SAI-led national camps is expected to play a decisive role, especially in non-mainstream sports where India has not made a mark internationally in the past.

