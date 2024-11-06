Sakshi Malik claims she is being threatened, appeals to PM Modi to protect wrestling's future

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Sakshi Malik, the Indian wrestler, has recently shared a video on her X handle claiming that she is being threatened. She has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and protect the future of wrestling in India.

In her video, Malik expressed her concerns about the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), stating that despite a court order, the WFI continues to oversee the sport's operations. She revealed that she has been threatened with serious charges of corruption, which has added to her distress.

"Respected Prime Minister and Sports Minister, I greet you. Last year, after the Wrestling Federation elections, everyone witnessed Brij Bhushan Singh's dominance and bullying, which deeply troubled me and forced me to step away from wrestling. Following this, the government suspended the federation. However, the federation resumed its activities," Malik said.

She further explained, "The court questioned how the federation could continue its work after the government had imposed a ban. The High Court put a stay on it, but the WFI did not comply with any orders. When the court reprimanded them again, the federation put the young athletes forward. I understand the difficult position these young athletes are in; their careers depend on the federation. Prime Minister, if you believe the future of these girls is safe under the federation dominated by Brij Bhushan, then you should lift the suspension. Otherwise, a permanent solution needs to be found."

Malik's heartfelt plea highlights the ongoing issues within the Wrestling Federation of India and the need for immediate government intervention to ensure a safe and fair environment for athletes.

In 2023, wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat were part of the protest against Brij Bhushan who was accused of sexual harassment of female wrestlers.

