Sakshi Malik to flag off 15000 plus runners in Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon

Virar (Maharashtra)[India], November 30 : Sakshi Malik, Olympic Bronze medalist and Commonwealth Games Gold medalist will flag off the races as Event Ambassador of the 12th Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon, to be run on December 8.

The event that offers among the highest prize money of Rs 58 lakhs plus, exclusively for Indian participants, will see some of the country's fastest athletes vying for glory in the Full Marathon for men and the Half marathon for men and women. This was announced by Anilkumar Pawar (ISAS), the Commissioner of VVCMC.

The full marathon will be spearheaded by Army's Pradeep Singh, who has a personal best of 2:16.55, the fastest in the field. He will face a strong challenge from Army mate Dhanwant Prahlad, who has a PB of 2:18.10. Also returning to stake his claim will be Mohit Rathor, two-time champion and last year's runner-up, who also holds the course record of 2:18.05, set in 2022.

The women's Half Marathon will feature defending champion Prajakta Godbole of Maharashtra, who has a personal best of 1:14.21, besides Phoolan Pal, who has a personal best of 1:16.20, Archana Jadhav, and Tamsi Singh, to name a few.

The Half Marathon elite field for men will be led by Arun Rathod, who is the fastest in the field, with a PB of 1:04.39. He will have to contend with Dinesh (PB of 1:05.44) and Deepak Kumbhar (1:05.45).

The Full Marathon winner stands to win a purse of Rs 3 lakh, while the half marathon winners will be richer by Rs 2 lakh each.

The event is being organized by the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation and Vasai Virar Kala Kreeda Vikas Mandal.

Junior races with free entry will be held for boys and girls from schools in the Vasai Virar Region in the age groups of 12-14 and 14-16, while races for boys and girls under 18 will be held for athletes from the entire Palghar District, with a minimal fee. All these races also offer prize money and all facilities.

The VVMCM will be run under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), while the route has been measured and certified by the Association of International Marathons (AIMS) and has been certified by 'World Athletics'.

"The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation will continue in its efforts to keep growing the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon and extends a warm welcome to athletes from all over the state as well as other parts of the country to come and participate in the Full Marathon for men and women, the Half Marathon for men and women, the 10K Run for men and women, the 5K Run for men and women and the Dhamaal Dhaav," said Commissioner Anilkumar Pawar.

"The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation is proud to be organising an event of this scale, which attracts athletes from all over the country. The Corporation will make every effort to ensure a memorable running experience for each and every participant," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor